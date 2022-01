A Michigan based company is recalling its infant formula because of failure to meet nutrition and labeling requirements.

Moor Herbs, based in Detroit, is recalling its Angel Formula after testing by the Food and Drug Administration revealed that it didn’t meet nutrition requirements despite marketing it as such, according to the recall notice from the FDA.

“When the product was tested, the iron, sodium, and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which could potentially lead to iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances,” the FDA notice stated.

The product also doesn’t contain vitamin D which could lead to a vitamin D deficiency, and in turn could lead to rickets and bone issues in infants, the FDA stated.

The company issuing the recall at the request of the FDA has run into issues over the past few months as well.

“The company continues to manufacture products without a state license, and they are not registered with the FDA, a requirement for companies manufacturing infant formula,” the notice read.

In August of 2021, the company was issued a cease-and-desist order from Michigan Department of Agriculture to keep it from producing its products. Despite this, the company has continued to sell its products in-store and online.

As of yet, there have been no documented adverse effects from the products. Anyone who has purchased the Angel Formula should discard whatever product they may have.

Those with concerns regarding their infant’s or their own health should contact their healthcare provider.