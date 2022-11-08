Michigan Gov. Whitmer seeks 2nd term in race vs. GOP's Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer hopes to secure a second-term as Michigan’s governor and fend off a late push from political newbie and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon as the two face off in the battleground state’s Tuesday election.
Whitmer is once again leading a female-dominated statewide ticket and has made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign, telling voters that women’s “fundamental rights” are at risk in the upcoming election after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion and threw the issue to the states earlier this year.