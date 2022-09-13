This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Fans of the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza will likely do a happy dance as the menu item makes its permanent return Sept. 15 — or sooner with the brand's app.
Taco Bell ditched the Mexican pizza two years ago, which prompted a slew of outrage from fans, eventually leading up to a Change.org petition to bring back the fan favorite. The petition, which was pushed in large part by Krish Jagirdar, eventually accumulated more than 170,000 signatures calling for the pizza's return.