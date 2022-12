MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer was shot and a suspect was killed Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The department said in a tweet that the officer was struck multiple times at 9:15 p.m. in the neighborhood of Oakhaven, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who fired multiple shots at the officer, was pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said.