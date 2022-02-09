Memorial service set for officers killed in campus shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are expected to attend a memorial service Wednesday for two officers who were fatally shot last week when they responded to reports of a suspicious man on the campus of a private college in Virginia.

Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were killed on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them after a brief interaction. School president David W. Bushman said the two officers were close friends and known on campus as “the dynamic duo.”