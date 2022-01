McDonald's is teasing Elon Musk with a new cryptocurrency.

In a tweet directed at the fast food chain, Musk issued a challenge that he would eat a McDonald's staple on television if the company accepted the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin. McDonald's responded by saying that the company would only do so if Musk's company Tesla would accept 'Grimacecoin,' a digital currency based on the company's character, Grimace.

According to the official website, Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that favors Internet creators. The currency has been in existence since 2013 and is based on the popular Doge meme.

Other popular fast food chains were eager to hop into the comment section of Musk's tweet with their input. Many of them argued that Musk should look to other fast food establishments to satisfy his hunger.

There was even a response in the form of a GIF from the official Dogecoin Twitter account.

At this time, McDonald's has not made public any official plans to release a crypto-currency.