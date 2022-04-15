Maricopa County may appoint candidate for prosecutor post

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Friday that they may appoint one of three Republicans running to replace former County Attorney Allister Adel to temporarily fill her post, a move that would help that person's election chances.
But first, the board wants all three to interview for the interim position and answer questions in writing about how they'd do the job, including whether they believe the Republican-dominated board made a mistake when they certified the 2020 election results.