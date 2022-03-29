Many in Mideast see hypocrisy in Western embrace of Ukraine JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 2:24 a.m.
FILE - A Palestinian protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. On social media, the world has cheered Ukrainians as they stockpile Molotov cocktails and take up arms against an occupying army. When Palestinians and Iraqis do the same thing, they are branded terrorists and legitimate targets.
FILE - Civil defense members prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022. On social media, the world has cheered Ukrainians as they stockpile Molotov cocktails and take up arms against an occupying army. When Palestinians and Iraqis do the same thing, they are branded terrorists and legitimate targets.
FILE - A Syrian refugee lifts a baby over the border fence into Turkey from Syria in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey on June 14, 2015. Arab and Muslim refugees are often turned away or treated with suspicion in the West, even when fleeing conflicts in which Western countries played a prominent role.
FILE - A malnourished boy lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a feeding center at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Nov. 23, 2019. In Yemen, a grinding seven-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has left 13 million people at risk of starvation.
FILE - Syrian refugees cross into Turkey after breaking the border fence on June 14, 2015. Arab and Muslim refugees are often turned away or treated with suspicion in the West, even when fleeing conflicts in which Western countries played a prominent role.
FILE - Homes cover a hillside in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, March 10, 2022. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict dates back more than a century — long before the 1967 war in which Israel seized east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Most of the world considers those areas to be occupied Palestinian territory and Israel's ongoing settlement construction to be a violation of international law.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Within days of the Russian invasion, Western countries invoked international law, imposed crippling sanctions, began welcoming refugees with open arms and cheered on Ukraine's armed resistance.
The response has elicited outrage across the Middle East, where many see a glaring double standard in how the West responds to international conflicts.