KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for shooting a driver of a zTrip car about 26 times during a robbery.

Derron D. Nevels, 21, was sentenced Wednesday for robbery and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors said the zTrip driver picked Nevels up on Dec. 4, 2018. When he reached his destination, Nevels held a gun to the driver's head and demanded her money.

The driver struggled with Nevels and a second person before Nevels shot her from the back seat of the car and fled with the second person.

About 10 minutes later, Nevels and another person returned to the car to retrieve a cellphone and left again.

The victim still suffers from debilitating injuries caused by Nevels, prosecutors said.

When Nevels was arrested on Dec. 10, 2018, he was carrying the rifle used in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Co-defendants Bailee Anna Maria Prieto, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Melani Yitzel Collazo Jimenez, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., have each been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to being accessories after the robbery.