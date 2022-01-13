Man who rented SUV used in fatal Boston shooting sentenced

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say rented an SUV that was used as the getaway car in a fatal Boston shooting in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Dewane Tse, 37, of Providence, was sentenced on Wednesday following his conviction last month on charges of first-degree murder and armed assault with intent to murder in the August 2018 killing of Yashua Amado, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney's office. Tse was acquitted of a second charge of armed assault with intent to murder.