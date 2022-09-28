Man who plotted to blow up Democratic HQ to be sentenced

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to destroy the building in Sacramento by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun as part of an agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison.

“Mr. Rogers feels awful for letting anybody down. He’s been in custody for a year and a half. He’s never been in trouble before. Every single day he expresses regret and remorse for any involvement he’s had in anything and all he’s asking for now is for people to give him a chance to prove that he has redemptive qualities,” Rogers' attorney, Colin Cooper, said before the sentencing.

U.S. prosecutors in San Francisco charged Rogers and Jarrod Copeland with conspiring to attack targets they associated with Democrats after Trump’s defeat in the November 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors say Rogers, 51, used an encrypted messaging application to tell Copeland he would “hit the enemy in the mouth” by using Molotov cocktails and gasoline to attack targets including the Democratic Party headquarters, the Governor’s Mansion and buildings for social media companies Facebook and Twitter.

“I want to blow up a democrat building bad,” Rogers wrote in one of the messaging apps he used to communicate with Copeland, according to the indictment. In a different message, he said that after Democratic President Joe Biden was inaugurated, “we go to war.”

The pair “hoped their attacks would prompt a movement,” prosecutors said when they announced the charges last July.

Napa County Sheriff's Office deputies secured search warrants after receiving an anonymous tip that Rogers possessed illegal guns and, after searching his home and auto repair shop in January 2021, seized nearly 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and five pipe bombs, prosecutors said.

Agents also seized a “white privilege card” that looks like a credit card. “Trumps Everything” it says beneath the label, with the number 0045 repeated as a credit card number signaling the 45th U.S. president. “Scott Free” is listed as the cardholder, a member from “birth” through “death.”

Investigators also pointed to the “Three Percenters” bumper sticker on Rogers’s vehicle, signaling support for an anti-government movement named after the belief that just 3% of American colonists defeated the British during the American Revolution.

Prosecutors say that in late December 2020, Copeland told Rogers he contacted an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement. After Rogers’s arrest in January 2021, they say Copeland communicated with a leader of a militia group who advised Copeland to delete his old messages and switch to a new communication platform.

Copeland previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and destruction of records. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Rogers also faces possession of illegal firearms and bombs charges in Napa County. Under a universal agreement, the federal sentence will be served concurrently with a state sentence on similar Napa County charges of possessing fully automatic weapons and explosive devices. His next court hearing on the Napa County charges is scheduled for Oct. 4, his attorney said.