ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York state man imprisoned for the past 59 years for strangling and raping a teenage girl has been granted parole at age 88.

James R. Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, is scheduled to be released around June 6, after the state parole board granted him parole after his previous 20 requests were denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported Tuesday. The decision came after his most recent parole hearing in late April.