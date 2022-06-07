Man who damaged LGBTQ streetscape sentenced to probation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of burning tire marks across a gay pride streetscape in South Florida while participating in a rally for former President Donald Trump last summer has been sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, had previously pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless driving, but a Palm Beach County circuit judge withheld adjudication during a Tuesday hearing, meaning Jerich will not have a felony on his record if he successfully completes his probation. Prosecutors had been seeking 30 days in jail, community service and five years of probation.