FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old Fairbury man was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 80 years in prison for beating a 2-year-old boy to death in February and shooting a man a year earlier.

Jake Gonzalez was convicted in October of child abuse resulting in the death of Hollen Siedschlag and threatening the boy's mother. After that verdict, Gonzalez pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault for shooting Lance Powers five times in May 2020 in Fairbury.