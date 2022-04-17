Man runs over body parts during a hit-and-run investigation

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man driving drunk sped through a hit-and-run investigation Sunday, running over the detached legs of a victim and nearly striking two deputies before leading officers on a high speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities were investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman who was walking along a grassy shoulder of a Dade City roadway before being struck by a hit-and-run driver at 3:30 a.m. Authorities found her torso on the shoulder and her legs in the roadway.