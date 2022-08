BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a sleeping 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case.

Charles Gamble, 22, pleaded guilty last week to a first-degree charge of aggravated manslaughter, NJ.com reported Tuesday. At his upcoming sentencing in October, prosecutors are to recommend a 15-year prison term with a requirement that he must serve 85% of that time before being eligible for parole.