TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been given four consecutive life sentences after he pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend and three children to death with a hammer.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. said Terrance Leonard, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of first-degree murder, news outlets reported. Those killed were 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, her 10-year-old son and her 9-year-old niece.