GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man who pleaded no contest to reckless homicide in a high-speed crash that killed three people was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

The crash in Green Bay killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez in June 2020 when Abdi Ahmed struck their vehicle with such force that it rolled the car four or five times. According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed was driving 104 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.