SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside a northern Indiana shopping mall.

Dazhon Howard, 23, ’also was given a suspended 7.5-year sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter plea for killing Delaney Crosby, 23, inside University Park Mall in Mishawaka in Serptember 2020.