WEST CHESTER. Pa. (AP) — A man faces life in prison in the shooting death of a teenager authorities said died trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery 4 1/2 years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Jurors in Chester County deliberated for a little over four hours Friday night before convicting 28-year-old Ricardo Rivera of second-degree murder and related charges, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. He faces a mandatory life term without possibility of parole.