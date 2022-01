LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man is facing federal charges accusing him of threatening the lives of a state election worker and others in her office who he blamed for “stealing the election."

Gjergi Luke Juncaj pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas following his arrest on an indictment stemming from four telephone calls allegedly made in an 18-minute span early Jan. 7 to the Nevada secretary of state's office.