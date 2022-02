FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man accused of fatally shooting two young men and wounding a third at a gas station has been found fit to stand trial.

After reviewing reports from three doctors, a judge found 33-year-old Joseph Bossard has "the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense,” a filing this week in Allen Superior Court said. Bossard had a competency hearing Jan. 10, WANE-TV reported.