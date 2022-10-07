Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction.
With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The local prosecutor decided not to seek the death penalty.