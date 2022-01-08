Man and his girlfriend are accused of brutal assault on wife

PERTH, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man and his girlfriend are accused of holding the man's estranged wife captive for days and assaulting her, including cutting off one of her fingers, before she managed to escape.
The 37-year-old woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint by her husband on New Year's Eve and physically and sexually assaulted, fearing for her life while being held at a home and at one point a motel room, according to court papers released Friday, The Times Union of Albany reported.