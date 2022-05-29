Man accused of stealing $600K in checks from U.S. Mail

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — One man is in custody and more arrests are expected after Lafayette Police say they caught someone stealing as much as $600,000 in checks from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes in the Lafayette area.

Beau Alexander LaFleur, 28, faces 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts of theft, 14 counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft and one count each of bank fraud and illegal carrying of a weapon, police said in a news release. Bond has not yet been set and it was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.