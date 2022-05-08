Maine senators call for ratification of Kigali Amendment

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's two U.S. senators want their colleagues to ratify an agreement that would phase out a greenhouse gas linked to climate change.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware sent a letter in late April to the chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee calling for ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine was among a bipartisan group of senators to co-sign the letter.