AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to limit the workload of child and family services caseworkers to try to prevent burnout.

Democratic Rep. Colleen Madigan of Waterville proposed the change, which she said is designed to help caseworkers within the Office of Child and Family Services and children they serve. The bill would require Maine to make sure caseworkers aren't working more than 60 hours over seven consecutive days or 70 hours over eight consecutive days.