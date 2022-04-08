Macron confident as far-right rival closes in ahead of vote April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 8:21 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he has no fear of losing France’s presidential election despite far-right rival Marie Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s first-round vote.
“I have the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat,” Macron said in an interview with RTL radio on the final day of campaigning. But he cautiously added, “Nothing is ever a given.”