Lowe's invests $4 million in two North Carolina colleges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s is investing $4 million toward new partnerships with two North Carolina universities, the home improvement retailer announced Tuesday.

Queens University of Charlotte announced Lowe’s is providing $2.5 million for the new Charlotte Talent Initiative, The Charlotte Observer reported. The initiative is a partnership between Mecklenburg County businesses and the college to expand Charlotte’s talent pipeline and help low-income graduates of local high schools, the school said.