BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $750,000 from her employer.

U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick on Monday sentenced Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs, to 46 months in federal prison for wire fraud and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $869,940.