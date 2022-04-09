Louisiana teacher starts Black newspaper now being preserved

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — In 1985 Elaine Campbell was teaching English at New Iberia Senior High by day and going straight to her second job as a store clerk at the North Gate Mall in Lafayette after last bell. She had a family and an overfull plate, but she added one more thing to her schedule.
“There was not much news in The Daily Iberian for Blacks, and Blacks were doing some amazing things,” Campbell said. “But they were not being publicized. So I thought, ‘Let’s see if we can change a little bit of that.‘”