JENNINGS, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana school district has a new leader.

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board announced Thursday that John Hall will take on the district’s top job. The board named Hall to replace Kirk Credeur, who served as superintendent for four years, KPLC-TV reported.

“I saw a chance to continue to be a servant, and I saw that with this board,” Hall said. “They work so well together, and it just seems like I fit in well.”

A Jennings native, Hall started his education career in 1992 as a special education teacher. Over the years, he also served as a principal and a transportation and child welfare specialist before taking the position as assistant superintendent in 2017.

“Over the last six years, we have got a team together that is just awesome,” Hall said. “All of our curriculum supervisors, all of our principals, the hiring practices that we had have been outstanding.”

Hall will serve as the superintendent-elect until officially taking the position on July 1.