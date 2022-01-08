Louisiana's Treasure Chest casino moving onto land

KENNER, La. (AP) — A transformation is in the works for the suburban New Orleans-based Treasure Chest casino, which has announced plans to move onto land as part of a $95 million expansion.
A 2018 Louisiana law clears clears the way for floating casinos to move onto land and casino officials said this week that they're headed in that direction. The Treasure Chest, one of Louisiana's 15 gambling boat operations, has been docked on Lake Pontchartrain in Kenner since 1994. Planning for the expansion project began after the law went into effect but was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd Gaming Corp. President and CEO Keith Smith said.