LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A police department in southwest Louisiana has named its first woman to lead the law enforcement agency.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has selected Capt. Judith Estorge to be the Lafayette Police Department’s new permanent chief, The Advocate reported.

Estorge joined the police department in 1993 and has climbed the department ranks, working as a patrol officer, traffic motor officer, detective, precinct sergeant and watch commander. She commands a precinct covering northeast Lafayette. She’s responsible for overseeing 25 patrol officers, four sergeants, a lieutenant and administrative assistant, Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement.

“I am proud to serve our community and the officers of the Lafayette Police Department, and I thank Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the selection committees for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting and serving the citizens of Lafayette,” Estorge said in the statement.

Estorge, a Lafayette native, assumes the new post Nov. 1.

Estorge’s appointment follows 2 1/2 years of leadership upheaval at the department.

Chief Toby Aguillard resigned under pressure the day Guillory took office in January 2020. Scott Morgan served as the interim chief for a year until Thomas Glover, retired from the Dallas Police Department, was selected for the top role. Glover was fired Oct. 7, 2021, after 10 months on the job. He has appealed his termination.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was then named interim chief, was put on leave Oct. 21, 2021 after a sexual harassment complaint was filed. Griffin was later demoted, then terminated in January for lying during that investigation. His termination was successfully appealed on Oct. 5 and he was restored to the police force as a sergeant.

Interim Chief Monte Potier has led the department for a year.

Guillory said he's confident that Estorge “will bring all of the qualities necessary to lead the LPD as their next Chief. Her nearly 30 years of experience and the respect she has earned from those on the force make her ideal to lead the department moving forward.”