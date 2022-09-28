Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — ROME, Italy — The leader of a far-right party likely to be Italy’s next premier has reassured the Ukrainian leader of Italy’s support for Ukraine as it defends itself from the Russian invasion.
Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, reassured Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet Tuesday night that “you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast!”