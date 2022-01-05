Little Rock schools shift to virtual classes due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Little Rock-area school districts announced Wednesday that they were shifting to virtual classes for the rest of the week because of a major spike in COVID-19 cases.
Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore announced the decision in a Facebook video, saying it will make the move on Thursday and Friday. He said the district would consider over the weekend whether to continue the shift. The Pulaski County Special School also announced it would shift to virtual learning Thursday and Friday.