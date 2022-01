A new music festival has been making the rounds on social media.

The When We Were Young festival boasts a lineup of nostalgia for millennials and older members of Generation Z. Headlining the event in Las Vegas on Oct. 22 are My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

Tickets for the festival are set to be available for presale beginning on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST with general admission starting at $225.

The lineup includes bands from the late 1990s through the 2010s. Other bands set to perform at the event are Avril Lavigne, Jimmy Eat World, PVRIS, Bring Me The Horizon, Mayday Parade and a slew of others.

The full lineup can be seen on a poster posted on the festival’s social media pages.

Users on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have taken to responding with overwhelming support, excitement and anticipation for the nostalgic lineup.

Some however think that the festival is to good to be true and have even drawn connections to the infamous failure that was Fyre Fest.

The full schedule of performances for the event has yet to be released. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.