Life sentence for man who killed 3 in South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who shot and killed three people in a South Carolina home where he was living and then used their smartphones to send himself money for a plane ticket was sentenced to life in prison Friday after pleading guilty.
Jeffery Powell killed his aunt's husband, a cousin and his cousin's daughter in their Greenwood home last August. He also shot and wounded an 8-year-old boy who hid in a bathroom with his dead sister for several hours before going to a neighbor's home to look for help, Solicitor David Stumbo said.