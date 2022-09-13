Lewinsky says Starr's death painful 'for those who love him'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — Monica Lewinsky had a tempered, compassionate response to the death of Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation of Bill Clinton helped reveal her affair with the president and, she once wrote, made her life a “living hell.”
“As I'm sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings,” she tweeted Tuesday after reports that Starr had died at age 76. “But of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”