Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's 1st president, dies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Leonid Kravchuk, who led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president, has died, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. He was 88.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, confirmed Kravchuk’s death on the social media app Telegram without giving details of the circumstances. Kravchuk had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year.