Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — All of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Cabinet nominees secured final legislative approval Wednesday except for Andrew Wheeler, the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.
Without debate, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates approved a resolution confirming Youngkin's other nominees. Wheeler, who was tapped to serve as secretary of natural and historic resources, had been removed from the list before the measure passed the Democrat-controlled Senate in February.