Lebanon currency hits new low after vote, crisis deepens May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 11:03 a.m.
1 of8 A team of engineers removes a concrete wall from a road that leads to the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 23, 2022. Lebanese authorities began removing giant cement barriers surrounding the parliament building in Beirut Monday, a week after a new legislature was elected. The blast walls were set up following nationwide protests that erupted in late 2019 amid an economic meltdown. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency hit a new low Tuesday as deep divisions within the newly elected parliament raised concerns that political paralysis could further exacerbate one of the worst economic meltdowns in history.
The legislature elected May 15 showed no clear majority for any group and a fragmented and polarized parliament divided between pro- and anti-Hezbollah lawmakers. The sides will likely find it difficult to work together to form a new government and enact desperately needed reforms.