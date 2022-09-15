Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to meet amid dispute over history

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history.
The two sides have agreed on a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and are discussing the exact timing, Kim Tae-hyo, a deputy national security director for Yoon, told reporters.