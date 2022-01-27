Lawyer who quit Legislature rebuked for campaign misconduct

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona judge who presides over attorney discipline matters has signed a formal reprimand of a lawyer and former state legislator for unprofessional conduct during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for Yavapai County attorney.

Presiding Disciplinary Judge Margaret Downie's Jan. 19 order stemmed from a Dec. 17 agreement in which ex-Rep. David Stringer acknowledged sending campaign mailers that mischaracterized court rulings to impugn County Attorney Sheila Polk's character, The Daily Courier reported.