NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The lawyer for a Vermont man accused of killing his wife more than three years ago has asked a judge to move the first-degree murder trial out of Orleans County because of what he said was an “extraordinary amount” of pre-trial publicity.

Randall Swartz, 61, is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home in May of 2018. When police arrived, they found her dead and Swartz injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.