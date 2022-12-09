Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with "escalating consequences" if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Attorney and former legislator Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque filed the complaint with a state District Court in Albuquerque, renewing a 2020 request for email correspondence among advisors to the governor, Lujan's travel records and more under provisions of the state Inspection of Public Records Act.