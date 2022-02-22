Lawmakers don't want Kansas to stop electing county sheriffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don't change the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs by enshrining the policy in the state constitution.
The Republican-controlled state House gave first-round approval Tuesday to a proposal to add language to the Kansas Constitution's short article on county government to ensure that sheriffs are elected to four-year terms. The article now says only that the Legislature will create county offices “as may be necessary."