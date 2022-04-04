Lawmakers agree on Georgia budget with big funding boosts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers agreed Monday on a budget with boosts in spending for K-12 education, universities, mental health and public safety, reaping the rewards of a big increase in state revenue as Gov. Brian Kemp and legislators seek reelection this year.
The budget beginning July 1 continues $5,000-a-year pay raises that begin this month for state and university employees and turns a $2,000 bonus K-12 teachers are getting this year into a pay raise. It also continues boosts in K-12 formula spending and provides enough money to the state's public universities that they have pledged to roll back certain fees added during the Great Recession, cutting student costs. More than $1 billion in new money would flow to education next year compared to this year's original budget.