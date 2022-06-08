Lavrov in Turkey to discuss plan to ship Ukrainian grain

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to hold talks Wednesday with Turkish officials on a plan that could allow Ukraine to export its grain through the Black Sea to global markets amid an escalating food crisis.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined.