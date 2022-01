SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County faces two lawsuits connected to last year's shootings at a fire station that killed a firefighter and wounded a captain in attack investigators said stemmed from a longstanding job-related dispute.

Firefighter Jonathan Tatone killed colleague Tory Carlon and then shot Capt. Arnoldo Sandoval, who was trying to intervene, at the Agua Dulce station last June. Tatone later set his home on fire and apparently killed himself, sheriff's officials said.